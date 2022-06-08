Louisiana man arrested for online solicitation of a juvenile

Published 9:08 pm Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — A Louisiana man has been charged by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly contacting a juvenile online and sending lewd videos and photos.

Glass

Investigators believe 27-year-old Preston K. Glass engaged in sexual conversations with a minor online and sent the photos and videos over the course of several days and asked the child to do the same.

After CPSO investigators identified Glass, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.  On Sunday, he was located and taken into custody near Springfield, Louisiana.

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick and diligent response in apprehending Glass.

He has been charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

More News

DISTRICT ATTORNEY: ‘Revenge’ killing in Wilkinson County results in three men getting life sentences

Rayville, Louisiana, man wanted for indecent behavior with child

Former longtime Natchez attorney Danny O’Beirne dies

Technology allows for virtual reality experience at Proud to Take a Stand monument

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who do you think is to blame for high gas prices?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections