Louisiana man arrested for online solicitation of a juvenile

VIDALIA, La. — A Louisiana man has been charged by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly contacting a juvenile online and sending lewd videos and photos.

Investigators believe 27-year-old Preston K. Glass engaged in sexual conversations with a minor online and sent the photos and videos over the course of several days and asked the child to do the same.

After CPSO investigators identified Glass, a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Sunday, he was located and taken into custody near Springfield, Louisiana.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick and diligent response in apprehending Glass.

He has been charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.