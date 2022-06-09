Rayville, Louisiana, man wanted for indecent behavior with child

Published 6:14 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jonathan R. Naron, 30, is wanted by Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office for computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. (Submitted)

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriffs’ Office has shared wanted flyers and is asking for anyone who sees Jonathan R. Naron, 30, to contact them.

Naron is wanted for making contact with a minor and initiating sexual conversations, sending lees photos and videos to the child over a two-week period.

His last known location was in Rayville, Louisiana, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding Naron’s location is urged to contact CPSO at (318) 336-5231, or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

He faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

