Southern Miss to host Super Regional watch party live from Spirit Park

HATTIESBURG – Off the heels of the first regional win at Pete Taylor Park in program history, Southern Miss Athletics is providing a free opportunity for Golden Eagle faithful to take in the games at Southern Station in Spirit Park via ESPNU as the Black and Gold look to make their first trip to the College World Series since 2009.

For fans unable to attend at The Pete, presenting sponsor, Gulf South Productions will be setting up a 20ft video wall and audio system for viewing Saturday’s game on the stage at Southern Station, as the Golden Eagles battle the Ole Miss Rebels at 3 p.m CT., while Sunday’s game two will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Golden Eagles (47-17) faced a herculean task of having to win three games over a 27-hour period that included a 10-inning, 4-3 win to eliminate Kennesaw State before beating LSU Sunday night, 8-4, to set up the final matchup. Southern Miss then added its deciding victory Monday afternoon to lift the Golden Eagles to their second-ever Super Regional.

Spirit Park Live will open at 2 p.m. with free parking provided at Cochran Center Reserved Lot (normally Lot 12 for football). Fans will be permitted to bring their own food and beverage, while food trucks will also be on site for the event. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. to enjoy at the event.