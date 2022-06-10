VIDALIA — Betty Jean Campbell Dawkins, 73, of Vidalia, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 1, 1948, in Natchez. She graduated from Ferriday High School. Betty was married to Imon McDuff Dawkins on November 28, 1975.

Betty began her career at Sears & Roebuck, Natchez, Mississippi, where she was a manager, until its closing in 1991. She began working for Delta Bank in Vidalia, Louisiana, in 1991, as a customer service representative. In 2013, she retired after 21 years as a bank officer and bookkeeping supervisor. After retirement, she loved to attend and record her grandchildren’s many activities. Betty was a loving & devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, and friend. She was a caretaker to many and had an unconditional love for her family. One of Betty’s most proud accomplishments was becoming a Master Falconer. She enjoyed the sport for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Emma Cupit Campbell, and brothers Robert Lynn Campbell and Lawrence Campbell.

She is survived by her husband, Imon McDuff Dawkins; son, Stephen Imon Dawkins & wife Emily of Ferriday and son, Michael Dustin Dawkins of Vidalia; grandchildren, Bella Dawkins, Dru Dawkins, Emma Dawkins and Olivia Dawkins; Lifelong friend Peggy Sue Holland Cavin

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, Brookhaven, Mississippi on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Casey Young officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Michael Dustin Dawkins, Stephen Imon Dawkins, Walter E. Dawkins III, Landy Brent Campbell, James Bradley Campbell, Jason Randall Maxwell, Collin Wade Taunton, and Bradley Rex Burget.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dru Dawkins, Brandon Steed and Ryan Steed.