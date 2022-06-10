Crime Reports: Friday, June 10, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Gariona Denise Smith, 20, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Tuesday

Markell White, 46, 607 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Brandon Jamal Patterson, 31, 10 Birdwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, 1317 Lewis Street, Lake Charles, La., on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. No bond set.

James Earl Jones, 62, 228 Devereux Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence; BAC of (.08%) > 21, (.02%) < 21, (0%) commercial vehicle. No bond set.

Barney Williams, 25, 2901 Camp Road, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50 on first count, $477.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.

Disturbance on Marblestone Road.

Unwanted subject on Old Devereux Street.

Property damage on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Madison Street.

Trespassing on Liberty Road.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Orleans Street.

Stolen vehicle on Louisiana Street.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Virginia Avenue.

Accident on St. Catherine Street Bridge.

Civil matter on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on Birdwood Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 38, Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Unauthorized used on State Park Road.

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report on Petal Lane.

Accident on Fox Glen Circle.

Missing person on Robins Lake Road.

Traffic stop at Southside Market.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Domestic disturbance on Cardinal Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Miracle Road.

Threats on Ashley Lane.

Harassment on King Circle.

Disturbing the peace on State Street.

Disturbance on Nations Road.

Theft on Baker Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Village