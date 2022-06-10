Derrick Davis Jr.

Published 7:50 am Friday, June 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Derrick Davis Jr.

July 9, 1990 – May 28, 2022

Funeral Services for Derrick Davis Jr., 31, of Natchez, MS, who died May 28, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center with Pastor. Derrick Davis Sr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

More Obituaries

Eunice Reed

Betty Jean Campbell Dawkins

Beulah Fitzgerald

James W. Martin Sr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who do you think is to blame for high gas prices?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections