Jan. 20, 1946 – June 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for James W. Martin Sr., 76, of Cannonsburg, who passed away on June 6, 2022, at his residence in Cannonsburg, will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez with Pastor Traci Cusic officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1 p.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez where masks are required and we practice social distancing.

James was born on January 20, 1946, in Natchez, to Sarah Martin and James Tyler Sr.

James is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one sister and two brothers.

James leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Darlene W. Martin; six children, Mary Martin, Darryl Ware and wife Debbie, Pamela Dean, James Martin Jr, Andrea Martin and JaAvery Martin; eight grandchildren, Derrick Martin Stewart and wife Stephanie, Darrius Martin and wife Seletha, Myeshia Wells, Jaleel Martin, Delquinterrius Wells, Tyrell Douglas, Katrice Martin and Nicholas Ware; six sisters, Beatrice Collins and husband Ricky, Barbara Hayes and husband Thomas, Edna Griffin Blanton, Patricia Warsley and husband Ed, Michelle Pierre and Elaine Tyler; six brothers, Roosevelt White Sr. and wife Mary, Monroe Griffin Jr., Theodore Griffin Sr. and wife Marry, Johnnie Griffin and wife Loraine, Tony Griffin and Melvin Tyler; one brother-in-law, Berthone Ware; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.