Jan. 1, 1947 – June 2, 2022

FAYETTE — Visitation for Sis. Karen Marie Muhammad, 75, of Fayette, who died Thursday, June 2, 2022, will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fayette Branch.

Sis. Karen was born on January 1, 1947, the daughter of Dorothy Reese and Eddy Sanders. She was a nurse for over 50 years and a teacher at Muhammad’s University of the New Islam. After her retirement, she helped with office work at UOI Automotive Facility and wherever else she could for The Nation. Sis. Karen enjoyed reading and working out sudoku, word finds, and other puzzles.

Email newsletter signup

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Gwendolyn Ross and Albert Ross; brothers, Greg Sanders, Collier Reese; and sister, Alicia Curry.

Sis. Karen leaves to cherish her memories: her fiancé, Bro. Marvin Calloway; sons, William Richardson and Derrick Deveroe; daughters, Michelle Richardson and Tamela Powell; brothers, Eddie Sanders, Malik El Shabaaz, William Reese, and Claude Reese; sisters, Gwen Sanders, Vickie Harris, Dorothy Jackson, and Pat Flenoy; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and all of the brothers and sisters of The New Nation of Islam and the Son of Man.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com