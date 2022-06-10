April 22, 1951 – June 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — Martha A. Blake Frye, 71, of Natchez, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Webb Winfield Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery.

She was born to the late Henry and Henrietta Blake on April 22, 1951.

Martha was a member of Greater Robinson Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Aaron Wesley, Sr.

She is a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School, Class of 1969, and Alcorn State University with a degree in Home Economics. She is a former employee of the Natchez Adams School District. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy Frye, and two brothers, Henry and Earl Blake.

She is survived by two sisters, Ora (LJ) Payne and Mary Washington, both of Natchez, MS; one aunt, Sadie Fleming of New Orleans, LA; two nieces, Ramonna (Stanley) Tillman of Houston, TX, and Kimberly (Henry) McKnight of Baton Rouge, LA; four nephews, Willard Payne, Jr. of Natchez, MS, Roderick (Ashley) Blake of Allen, TX, Earl Blake, Jr. of Princeton, TX and Marcus Washington of Natchez, MS; two great-nieces, Serenity Tillman and Arianna Blake; three great-nephews, Xavier Blake, Dion Washington, and Noah Washington, and a host of relatives and friends.