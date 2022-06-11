Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrest Natchez man after traffic stop; discover drugs, paraphernalia and two warrants for his arrest

NATCHEZ — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Natchez man after being stopped for traffic violations on June 9 in Concordia Parish.

During the stop, deputies also discovered two active warrants on the driver, Michael L. Johnson, 49, of 1764 U.S. 61 North, Natchez.

The deputies also seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine consistent with intent to distribute.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on charges of possession of schedule II controlled drug substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two bench warrants.