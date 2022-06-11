Sunday, June 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — It’s not officially summer yet, but Sunday will be a scorcher, says weather forecasters.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Jackson predict sunny skies with a high of 95, but with the heat index, it will feel more like 106. Winds Sunday will be southwest, 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday night will be mostly clear but continued warm with a low of 75.

Monday, more hot temps are expected, with a high of 94, but a heat index making it feel more like 102.