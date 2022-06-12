Juneteenth events help unite our community

Juneteenth — Sunday, June 19 — signifies the emancipation of enslaved African American in the United States.

It became a federal holiday last year.

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved people in that state that they were free. However, it took much longer for other enslaved people around the South to learn of that executive decree.

Next week, a number of events are planned for all in our community to commemorate that event.

On Tuesday, June 14, a Unity Day Celebration is planned at the bandstand on the Natchez Bluff from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

On Thursday, June 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., author Alice Faye Duncan will discuss Connecting History through Knowledge from 7 to 8 p.m. at the NAPAC Museum, 301 Main St. She will provide a history of Juneteenth. Tours of NAPAC will be available, as well as refreshments.

On Friday, June 17, Soul Food Fusion Festival kicks off with BBQ, Blues and Brews from 6 to 10 p.m. at 408 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Saturday, June 18, is the date for the Soul Food Fusion annual Community White Linen Dining Table on Commerce Street in downtown Natchez. Everyone is family when they join each other at the table, and good food, drinks and music will be available and all are welcome.

On Sunday, June 19, Soul Food Fusion events come to an end with the Lazy Magnolia Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NAPAC, 301 Main St. featuring Chef Bernard Tally.

We hope all in our community participate in these events and that they serve to further unite us as a community.