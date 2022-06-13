Aug. 15, 1938 – May 25, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Julia Lucille Davis, 83, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father David O’Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Julia was born August 15, 1938, in Ohio, the daughter of Alberta Stepney and William Davis. She graduated from St. Francis High School and received an Associate Degree of Arts from Delta College in Natchez. Julia was retired as a Home Health Nurse Aide. She was a member of the Ladies of Hope and an Eucharistic Minister at Holy Family Catholic Church. Julia also enjoyed caring for the sick and playing basketball.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Eunice E. Jenkins and Thersa A. Davis.

Julia leaves to cherish her memories: son: Luther M. Davis (Cynthia); daughters: Jessie L. Davis-Hardin (Albert James), Rebecca A. Davis, and Jennifer M. Prater; two sisters: Annie Lee Davis-Johnson and Canary Hardin, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

