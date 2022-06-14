Weather Forecast: June 15, 2022

Hot dog, its hot dog. These doggone dog days of summer are hot but it will only continue to heat up.

Wednesday has a high of 94 with a forecast heat index of 100. The low will drop to 74 Wednesday night with a west southwest wind around 5 mph. Be aware of the heat and stay hydrated during this week. The NWS Jackson office issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area.

Wednesday sunrise is at 5:56 a.m. and sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

The Mississippi River in Natchez was at 42.7 feet dropping down to 42.6 feet Wednesday and continuing to drop throughout the week.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 6:07 a.m., Morning Major is at 12:37 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 9:13 p.m. Afternoon Major is at 1:11 p.m..