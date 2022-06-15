Courthouse Records: June 15, 2022

Adams County

June 3-9

Civil suits:

Guardianship of Angel K. Cameron.

William McGraw v. Morgan Pentecost Russell.

Divorces:

Cynthia Reed v. Spencer Reed.

Marriage license applications:

Stevan Anthony McDonald, 67, Glenmora, La. to Jean Evelyn Juneau (Johnson), 64, Glenmora, La.

James Michael Bright, 54, Natchez to Jennifer Dianne McJimsey (Chapman), 46, Natchez.

David Eugene Carter, 72, Natchez to Marlene Garcia Martell (Garcia), 72, Natchez.

Matthew Brantley Booth-Prophit, 29, West Monroe, La. to Marigrace Morris, 30, Monroe, La.

Glenn Joseph Antizzo, 59, Clinton to Alexis Dien’ Smith, 30, Clinton.

Deed transactions:

June 2-8

Gerry P. Sumrall to Shelby Johnson, lot 126 Montebello Subdivision.

Jerry Duane Mitchell to Dwayne M. Samons, a portion of lot 16 Sandy Creek Estates.

Theodore Ward and Martha Ward to Tyrus Bacon, lot 3 of the Case Lots, Cloverdale Subdivision.

L.B. Mullins to Maggie Hayes, lot 74 Brooklyn Subdivision.

David L. Edwards and Ellen D. Edwards to Sophia McGriggs and Amanda McGriggs, land from the corner of the westerly side of Maple Street.

James G. Granger Jr. and Sonja E. Granger to David L. Edwards and Ellen D. Edwards, land from the corner of the westerly side of Maple Street.

Lamont Rowe and Margaret B. Rowe to Mark Glunz and Mary Ann Glunz, lot 9 Glenwood Subdivision.

C2S2 Rentals, LLC to BG & LG Properties, LLC, lot 99 Oakland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

June 2-8

William Lance Ennis and Danny Drake Hays Clark to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land lying on the easterly side of South Rankin Street Extended South of Orleans Street.

Shelby Johnson to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 126 Montebello Subdivision.

David Reymond Jenkins and Christine Anatole Newman to United Mississippi Bank, lot 18 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Dwayne M. Samons to Keesler Federal Credit Union, a portion of lot 16 Sandy Creek Estates.

G & K Holdings, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land lying at the northeast corner of Main and Commerce Streets.

Charles Albert Potters and Juanita Potters to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 2 of Block No. 8 of the Concord Lots.

Tyrus Bacon to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 3 of the Case Lots, Cloverdale Subdivision.

Maggie Hayes to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 74 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Paul R. Marchbanks A/K/A Paul Ryan Marchbanks to Regions Bank, lot 38 Dunkerron (Second Development).

BG & LG Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 99 Oakland Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 9

Civil cases:

None. (No court on this date)

Concordia Parish

June 3-9

Civil suits:

Succession of Marion Verlyn Burley.

Succession of Ronald H. Carpenter.

Dylan Palmer v. Brittany Driver.

Dylan Palmer v. Daniel Driver.

Danny Rushing v. Concordia Insurance Agency, Inc.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Brittany B. Page A/K/A Brittany Breshae Page.

Kelvin Sheppard Jr. v. Destiny Davis.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Cyrus J. Leger A/K/A Cyrus Joseph Leger.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mary Stewart A/K/A Mary Webb Stewart.

Guinda Williams Anderson v. Aquiela Mitchell.

Guinda Williams Anderson v. Archie L. Curry.

Guinda Williams Anderson v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Guinda Williams Anderson v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Darlene Buckner v. Badger Daylighting Corporation.

Darlene Buckner v. Badger Daylighting Corporation.

Johnny Robertson v. Badger Daylighting Corporation.

Johnny Robertson v. Badger Daylighting Corporation.

Darlene Buckner v. Town of Ferriday.

Darlene Buckner v. Western World Insurance Company.

Divorces:

Danyelle Leigh Neal v. Jeffery Austin Neal.

Kameron Michael Cupit v. Brittany Danielle Cupit.

Marriage license applications:

Johnnie Thomas Williams, 73, Ferriday to Julia Marie Williams, 72, Las Vegas, Nev.

Deed transactions:

Olde River Developments, LLC to Lance Wayne Moore and Mia Roberts Moore, lot 7 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Olde River Developments, LLC to David Wall and Renee Wall, lot 1 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Rory Allen Wagoner to Christopher Blase Bradford, lot 1 Meadowbrook Subdivision.

Linda Bell to Grace Land Realty Group, LLC, lot 5 Loomis Addition.

David C. Rutherford and Ena V. Rutherford to Clifton McGlothin and Christal McGlothin, lot C-6, Block No. 2 Panola Cove Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Zydeco Cattle Company, LLC, Fred Wayne Perritt, and Monique Perritt to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 20 Cypress Shore Colony.

Christopher Blase Bradford to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 1 Meadowbrook Subdivision.