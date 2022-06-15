Crime Reports: June 15, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Shanique S. Davis, 27, 114 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Ronnie Brominette Reeves, 59, 100 Riverfront Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Rashanika Tenner, 25, 15 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Nolan Morrison, 34, 16 Coventry Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Georgia Ivrone Chatman, 34, 300 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jamie Michelle Bertelsen, 40, 1167 Pecan Acres Lane, Vidalia, La., on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $452.50 on second count.

Kendall Wayne Christmas, 40, 110 Old Horseshoe Lane, Natchez, on charge of child abuse – felony child abuse with or without injury. No bond set.

Shakeria Sharnell Mason, 25, 3 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Holly Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Vaughn Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on St. Charles Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Southside Market Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Loud noise/music on Creek Bend Road.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

False alarm on Feltus Street.

Welfare concern/check on McNeely Road.

Disturbing the peace on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Reports — Friday

Stolen vehicle on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Wall Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Ten traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music on Leaf Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Lorinzo Ellis, 51, Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of false pretense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Shakayla Shanta Walker, 25, Bard Avenue, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of speeding on local highways, seat belt violation, and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,500 bond.

Jeffery Adam Williams, 47, Rosetta Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence/simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Pamela Kay Williams, 50, McGehee Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence/simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Ashley Brooks, 32, Magnolia Drive, Centreville, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Samuel Johnny Byrd, 35, Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, on charges of driving under the influence, speeding (60/45), and littering. Held without bond.

Michael Lorinzo Ellis, 51, Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of no insurance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Caprice Avriele Glass, 31, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jeff Holmes III, 48, Artman Road, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, and driving with suspended license. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Northgate Road.

Intelligence report on Knotts Road.

Unwanted subject on Steam Plant Road.

Reports — Saturday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Woodhaven Drive.

Unwanted subject on McGehee Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Iris Lane.

Disturbance on Wildlife Way.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Petit larceny on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on State Street.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Hobo Fork Road.

Scam on White Apple Road.

Intelligence report on Sandy Creek Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Robins Lake Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jeremy Davis, 30, 802 Texas St., on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. No bond set.

Christopher Harbor, 29, 400 7th St., on a charge of simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

James Hawkins, 35, 325 Paul Breaux Ave., Lafayette, sentenced to six months for illegally carrying a weapon.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher Penton, 32, 294 BB Beard Road, Monterey, for two outstanding warrants in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Arrests — Friday

Gregory Brooks, 52, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Bond set at $2,985.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Stalking on Louisiana 565.

Nuisance animals on Moose Lodge Road.

Attempted break in on Louisiana 15.

Reports — Sunday

Burglary on Harris Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Vidalia Drive.

Loose horses on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive.

Accident on Louisiana 907.

Simple assault on Ferguson Road.

Alarms on Mosby Court.

Criminal damage to property on Kyle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 425.

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Automobile accident on Third Street.

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Smith Lane.

Alcohol sale to minors on Bodark Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile theft on Ron Road.

Attempted break in on Belle Grove Circle.

Fire on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Levee Heights Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Nuisance animals on 405 Kennedy Drive.

Automobile accident on Georgia Avenue.

Disturbance on Myrtle Street.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Harris Road.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Sexual assault on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Vernon Stephens Boulevard.

Traffic stop on US 84.

911 hang up on Garden Circle.

Fire on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Oak Harbor Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Threats on Burl Roberts Road.

Fire alarms on Levens Addition Road.

Disturbance on Carter Street.

Disturbance on 7th Street.

Alarms on US 84.