Sept. 19, 1943 – June 14, 2022

LARTO, La. — Funeral services for Peggy Carlton Adams, 78 of Monterey, LA, will be held at Larto Baptist Church on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Juan McClure officiating. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery, Larto, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.