Weather Forecast: June 17, 2022

It is finally Friday, and we are free again. We hope you got your motor running for a wild weekend.

Of course it may be the heat causing a wild weekend and not the Juneteenth festivities. Temperatures are forecast to hit 95 in Natchez Friday and there is a chance of the heat index rising to 104. There will be a northwest wind at 5mph with the low being 75.

Natchez is continuing to see the Mississippi River fall. The river gauge in Natchez showed 42.5 feet above gauge zero Thursday morning and should fall to 42.3 feet and continue falling into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. and sunset is at 8:12 p.m.