Celebrate your dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is sometimes overlooked, perhaps because finding homes with fathers isn’t as easy as it used to be.

The number of single-parent families in the United States has been on the rise for decades and, in most cases, mom is the one raising the kids alone.

This should give us all the more reason to cherish dads on Father’s Day.

In the modern-day world, dads are called on to be as equally present and nurturing to children and take care of as many household duties as moms as society demands both parents to be working parents. We see examples of why dad is important every day.

Good fathers teach daughters what to look for in a future spouse and teach sons how to be respectful to women. They have a responsibility for showing their sons, and daughters, how to support themselves and make decisions that would lead them to become law-abiding, self-sustained adults.

The absence of such fathers can leave a gaping hole in children’s lives. Too many young women develop insecurities in relationships without being shown what a healthy relationship looks like by their parents. Too many young men grow up looking for attention by rule-breaking and get caught up with the wrong crowd seeking family connections they couldn’t find at home.

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the dads who got it right.

For some, it may not be your biological dad that you call on Father’s Day. Perhaps someone else stepped in and became a father figure to you, be it a grandfather, uncle, teacher, neighbor or just a close family friend. Perhaps you’re still pondering what gift you should give him.

Surely, the greatest gift you could give dad is to spend time with him.

For those whose fathers are now in heaven, don’t be sad but surround yourself with family and reminisce on the good times you had with your dad.

We say thank you to the dads, biological or not, who helped make us who we are.

Thank you for teaching us and blessing us with lasting memories that make us smile.