Crime reports: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Travis Razelle Cade, 30, 706 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Anthony Gerald Jackson, 60, 703 Horseshoe Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $472.00.

Ahmad Latrell Shannon, 22, 78 Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. No bond set on either count.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, 1317 Lewis Street, Lake Charles, La., on charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Ayana Lashae Larry, 26, 105 Marblestone Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Brandon Rashawn Thompson, 30, 62 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of violation of city ordinance. Bond set at $500.00.

Paulette Vanessa Giles, 51, 200 Chickasaw Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two simple assaults on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on B Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Somerset Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Winchester Road.

Welfare concern/check on Walnut Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Watts Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop at Zippy’s.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Threats on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Disturbance on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

James Earl Johnson, 47, Dawson Drive, Baton Rouge, La., on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, and possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Calvin Austin Perry, 29, McCall Road, McCall Creek, on charges of burglary/breaking and entering and burglary of a commercial building. Held on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Nicholas Tyreik Crockett, 20, Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Released on $1,500 bond.

Joseph White, 24, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Intelligence report on Campbell Road.

False alarm on Anderson Drive.

Two false alarms on Cottage Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Warrant/affidavit on Magnolia Street.

Intelligence report on James Brown Avenue.

False alarm on West Wilderness Road.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Missing person on Emerald Mound Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Wisteria Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Suspicious activity on Booker Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Ashley R. King, 38, 262 Bingham St., Clayton, on a warrant for forgery and monetary instrument abuse. No bond set.

Christopher Neal, 31, 208 Galloway St., Clayton, on a charge of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Fire on Bingham Street.

Suspicious person on

Roundtree Road.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Concordia Drive.

Disturbance on Alabama Street.

Alarm on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Warrant on US 425.