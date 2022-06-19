VIDEO: Texas gun club marches through streets of Natchez

Published 5:55 pm Sunday, June 19, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ  — About 75 peoples — members of the Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt Gun Club of Central Texas, as well gun club members from other places — were in Natchez this weekend for a Devil’s Punchbowl commemoration of those who died after the Union Army arrived in Natchez in July 1865. After the march, the group organized a family-oriented community party at the Broadmoor Park on Country Club Road in Adams County.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Juneteenth armed march goes off without a hitch in downtown Natchez

UNITY DAY: The future is bright in Natchez

Knights of Columbus contribute to new center to serve women with unplanned pregnancies

‘At their mercy,’ Cooley reflects on mural controversy

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your opinion on murals in the Natchez Historic District?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections