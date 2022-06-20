Beloved mother, grandmother dies after family asked for help paying for medical care

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman whose family recently sought help from their community during her cancer battle has died.

Versa Roger Lewis, affectionately known by many as “Red Rogers” or “Mama Red,” was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal cancer in March. Last month, her family asked that people contribute monetarily to help her get the treatment she needed to extend her life as Lewis didn’t have insurance.

The GoFundMe the family created had $100 in donations as of Monday.

“It’s been a long, hard battle but she is not suffering anymore,” Lewis’ sister-in-law Lucille Fair said after Lewis succumbed to her illness on June 15. Fair added, “She was only 57 years old.”

Lewis, a Natchez native, worked for Natchez-Adams School District as a custodian for many years and was a newspaper carrier for The Democrat.

She is the wife of Aaron Lewis and a mother of four children, LaDonna Rogers, Lucas Rogers, Tracy Rogers and Aaron Rogers. She also has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“She is very outgoing, loves fishing and spending time with family and friends,” said her daughter-in-law Sheika Williams.

The GoFundMe account is still active for anyone who would like to help the family with funeral expenses, Fair said. Those who would like to donate can visit gofund.me/a025f377.

With questions, contact Lewis’ husband Aaron Lewis at 601-880-9805 or Lucille Fair at 601-807-1139.