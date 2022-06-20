Deputies bag suspected church burglar hiding under bed in Natchez hotel room

Published 5:32 pm Monday, June 20, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Submitted photo Mark Sturdivant, suspected of burglarizing a Natchez Church, is found by deputies hiding under a bed in the Red Carpet Inn on Friday.

NATCHEZ — A suspect in a June 7 church burglary was found hiding under a bed at the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez on Friday afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said 35-year-old Mark Sturdivant apparently crawled into the tight space of the hotel room bed to avoid capture.

Mark Sturdivant

“He’d rather be crushed under the bed than go to jail,” Patten said.

Email newsletter signup

Sturdivant was one of two sought for the burglary of the Washington Baptist Church, Old Highway 84 No. 1. Authorities identified him and Kevin Paul Martin on video camera footage entering the church and stealing three television sets from the church. Martin remains at large as of Monday evening.

Kevin Paul Martin

“We’re still actively searching for (Martin) and we’re asking for the public to contact us or Crime Stoppers,” Patten said.

Deputies located Sturdivant on Friday thanks to a tip from someone who saw him enter the hotel room, he added.

“After seeing him in the news, they saw him going into the hotel room and called us,” Patten said.

When officers searched the room, they found Sturdivant under the bed, lying belly down next to a pack of cigarettes and a cellphone, and arrested him.

He is detained by ACSO on a charge of church burglary and also has a warrant for a parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Patten said.

ACSO is asking anyone with knowledge of Martin’s whereabouts to please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

More News

Update: Suspected child predator found after eluding capture for nearly a month

County seeks meeting with city over unresolved police, fire dispatching issue

Beloved mother, grandmother dies after family asked for help paying for medical care

Alice Faye Duncan on civil rights and storytelling at NAPAC Juneteenth event

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your opinion on murals in the Natchez Historic District?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections