Robert Albert Anderson Friis was called home to his lord and savior on June 5, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home with loving family by his side. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Hart’s at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road. A reception will follow the service at the Cupola for family and friends.

Robert was the son of Christopher Anderson Friis and Alma Kincke Friis. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Friis and his sons, Robert Allen Friis and Perry Glenn Thomas. Robert was born in Natchez, Mississippi, and upon graduation from Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School, he entered the United States Navy to serve his country.

Robert (Senior Chief) was a proud American hero who spent his life (30 years) serving in the United States Navy. During his years of service, Robert served on numerous ships and several large staffs which include: Cinclantflt; Comdesfor Atlantic; Comdesron Fourteen; Comnavcruitcom Three; and Comservron two. Robert served as a special assistant to the Chief Naval Advisory Group and Cincpacflt Rep Thailand where he was awarded the joint commendation medal.

After retiring from the Navy, Robert remained serving the United States Navy as a recruiter until he retired (26 years) to care for his wife while spending quality time with his children and grandchildren as they continued to grow and enjoy life. Furthermore, Robert’s legacy will be a man that served and loved his country but serving and loving his family was his greatest honor.

Robert was an amazing Husband, Father, Granddad, Great-Granddad and Friend. Robert leaves behind three children, daughter, Cheryl Rozier (Vic) of Smarr, Georgia; daughter, Catherine Smith (Allen) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; daughter, Lynn Ethridge (Glen) of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sugie Friis of Texas; grandchildren: Josh Rozier, Jon Rozier, Jamie (Britney) Rozier, Austin Smith, Tammy Gazafy, April Ethridge, Perry Glenn Thomas, Lindsey Thomas, Kenny (Allison) Webb, and Jennifer (Travis) Wood; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was truly the best of the best, and he is missed, so very missed.

