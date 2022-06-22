Court case conclusions: June 22, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 10-16:

Junior Ray Smith charged with possession of cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Alicia Ann Smith charged with possession of fentanyl. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ashley Leann Groue charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

John Alvin Groue charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

John Alvin Groue charged with possession of cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, June 10:

LaQuanda Lewis pleaded guilty to grand larceny, of the value of $1,000.00 or more, but less than $5,000.00, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. Must pay restitution in the amount of $1,200.00, all court costs, and fees, including at $250.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 15:

Kenyon Carter, 40, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Robert Jeremy Mason, 34, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. Bond set at $523.75.

Delandria Janell McGuire, 33, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $598.75.

Nolan Morrison, 34, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Montrell Rochod Conner, 33, charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files.

Tydarrius Johnelle Hayes, 24, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.

Ashley Trikell Thomas, 26, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Stephanie Khaliah Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days with 31 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Mytrell Kendall Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 45 days with 32 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.