Courthouse records: June 22, 2022

Adams County

June 10-16

Civil suits:

Bruce Allen Johnson v. Dominique Givens.

Estate of Dorothy S. Thompson.

Estate of Omar Villalobos Cavazos.

Divorces:

Lynette West Smith v. Bryan Smith.

Brandy S. Green and Samantha D. Green. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Michael Carl Davis, 57, Natchez to Brenda Faye Foreman (Porter), 58, Brandon.

Ottis Guy Havard Jr., 62, Natchez to Celestial Hope Hughes (King), 40, Natchez.

Charles Robert Reynolds, 38, Natchez to Ashley Vontrice Smith, 36, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

June 9-15

Melissa Tyles to Robert Montgomery Jr., lot 3 of a division into lots of Part of LaGrange Plantation.

James L. Whitman III and Sarah Williams Whitman to CDR Enterprises, LLC, lot 5 of the Meadows.

Michael Burkley and Kimberly Burkley to James L. Whitman III and Sarah W. Whitman, lots 31-A and 32-A of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills.

Marcia Robinson Adams to David Paradise and Betty B. Paradise, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of North Commerce Street.

James Neil Downing to Andrea Laird, lot 4 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

BDM Properties, LLC to CORDA, LLC, a 1.037 Acre Portion of lot J-4 of the Division of lot J of the Subdivision of a Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Angela Bedson Gibson and James H. Bedson Jr. to k and r property, llc, lot 1 Village Green Development, 6-A.

Anita Marie Lindsay to Henry D. Gaude, lot 3 Schleet Addition: Revised.

Margaret Ann Butler to Morgan Elizabeth Windham, land being lot “D” and a part of lot 9-A of a part of lots 8 and 9 of a division of a part of Beechwood Plantation.

Willie Turner Jr. to A. Vidal Davis, Tract #1-B, Portion of Kilmarnock Plantation.

Courtney Brice (now Yearby) to Angel Reyes and Guadalupe Ortiz, lot 128 Montebello Subdivision.

Steve Bowlin, Mike Bowlin and Susan Bowlin Myers to David W. Pennington Jr., lot 112 Montebello Subdivision.

Peggy J. Sandel to Julia Louise Yates, land starting at the Northwesterly corner of portion of Elgin Plantation.

Sheri S. Brown to SSB Properties I, LLC, lot 4 Mayfair Subdivision, First Development.

Mortgages:

June 9-15

Robert Montgomery Jr. to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 3 of a division into lots of Part of LaGrange Plantation.

CDR Enterprises, LLC to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 5 of the Meadows.

Cornerstone Church of Vidalia, Louisiana, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, Part of lot 1 Hunters Hall Plantation.

James L. Whitman III and Sarah W. Whitman to Michael Burkley and Kimberly Burkley, lot 31-A of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills.

Sarah W. Whitman and James L. Whitman III to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 32-A of the Final Plat of Woodland Hills.

CORDA, LLC to Progressive Bank Central Processing, a 1.037 Acre Portion of lot J-4 of the Division of lot J of the Subdivision of a Portion of Hedges Plantation.

k and r property, llc to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 1 Village Green Development, 6-A.

Julia Louise Yates to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land starting at the Northwesterly corner of portion of Elgin Plantation.

Kristen Kala Truitt and Robert Jeremy Truitt to Home Bank, lots 22 and 23 Greenfield Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 16

Civil cases:

Bettye Bell v. Kenyata Minor.

Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Ricky Anders.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Tyrone Herrington.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brandi Assabor.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ashley Holtslander.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Tyrone Herrington.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brittanie Harris.

Demetric Jones v. Aniya Jones.

Fast Money v. Clifford Ford.

Merit Health Natchez v. Kacey Thomas.

Natchez Hospital v. Nora Brannan.

Natchez Hospital v. Elliot Green.

Vicksburg Health v. Brandon Brown.

Natchez Hospital v. Brandy Lurks.

Jan Stone v. Cassandra Washington.

Brittany Bingham v. Mercedis Hawkins.

Concordia Parish

June 10-15

Civil suits:

David Bryan Cupit v. Penny Knight Gorham.

David Bryan Cupit v. Goauto Insurance Company.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Elizabeth Butler.

Matthew Bullen v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Whitnie Bullen v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

James Dillon v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Kyle Ensminger v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Kaitlin Fletcher v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Justin Koehler v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Peyton Koehler v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Andrew Little v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Lucy Little v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Brookelin May v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

George Pirkey v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Paige Pirkery v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Annabelle Wilson v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

Zack Wilson v. Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company.

George Pirkey v. Bridge Delaughter.

George Pirkey v. Noah’s Ark Learning Center, LLC.

George Pirkey v. Julianna Porales.

George Pirkey v. Taylor Ragonesi.

George Pirkey v. Lysa Richardson.

Sammie Jones v. Travez D. Bradford.

Sammie Jones v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Divorces:

Courtney Barr v. Jacob Barr.

Linda Warner Townsend v. Richard Townsend.

Sunshine B. Franklin v. Joseph B. Franklin.

Marriage license applications:

Wesley Sherod, 62, Vidalia to Beverly Samuel, 61, Vidalia.

Walker James Foggo, 27, Brandon, Miss. to Caitlyn Celeste Upton, 25, Clinton, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Gayle Amox Cowan to PLC Properties, LLC, lot 59 Cross Addition.

Derek Dewayne Welch to Christopher Pate Shirley and MacKenzie Amelia Watts, lot 12, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Mortgages:

PLC Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 59 Cross Addition.

Christopher Pate Shirley and MacKenzie Amelia Watts to GMFS, LLC, lot 12, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.