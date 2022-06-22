Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Sunday

Threats on Lumber Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Walgreens.

Shots fired on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Donut Shop.

Traffic stop at Natchez Freshman Academy.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on North Wall Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Brenham Avenue.

Intelligence report on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at First Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Loud noise/music on Beechwood Lane.

Simple assault on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Millette Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Bluff Street.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Fish House.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Malt Shop.

Traffic stop at Tracetown/McDonald’s.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Jugheads.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 Northbound Lane.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Reckless driving at Duncan Park.

Suspicious activity on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pecan Way.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sprint Mart.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Neal Weaverly Henry, 43, U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of driving with suspended license. Released on $500.00 bond.

Brennika Beatrice Minor, 26, Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a dwelling. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Matthew James Baker, 31, Pecan Way, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, and disturbance. Held on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Mark Lavelle Sturdivant, 35, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a church. Held on no bond.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted subject on Iris Lane.

Intelligence report on Jason Court.

Reports — Saturday

Domestic disturbance on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on Highland Oaks Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Drive.

Unwanted subject on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Theft on Muddy Fork Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Reckless driving on Brooklyn Drive/Second Street.

Traffic stop on Yearick Street.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market No. 2.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Walgreens.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on North Palestine Road.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Kingston Road.

Civil matter on Cloverdale Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Deer Lake Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kendarius J’Von Jones, 23, 139 Ashley St., Jonesville, domestic abuse, aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic abuse battery by strangulation. No bond set.

Malachi Fair, 19, 125 Jim Road, Ferriday, unauthorized entry of a dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Troy Tate, 19, 115 Concordia St., Clayton, theft of currency. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Cody Gathright, 24, 181 Ralphs Road, first-offense driving while intoxicated. Fined $1,625.

Arrests — Friday

Chae Coles, 28, 703 3rd St., domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Jonathan Carson, 24, 3211 W. Park Ave., Gray, La., introduction of contraband and possession of schedule I with intent (two counts). No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Drumgoole Street.

Fire on Louisiana 65.

Fire on Burl Roberts Road.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

Burglar alarm on Picana Drive.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Burglar alarm on Turner Road.

Burglar alarm on Louisiana 568.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Fire on Bayou Drive.

Fight at Ferriday Villa.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Smith Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire alarm on Concordia Park Drive.

Unwanted person on Harris Road.

Theft on US 425.

Criminal property damage on Martin Luther King Road.

Unauthorized use on Louisiana 65.

Disturbance on Louisiana 65.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Louisiana 565.

Unwanted person on Turner Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana 565.

Reports — Saturday

Simple assault on Circle Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Orange Street.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Disturbance on England Aly.

Automobile accident on BJ Road.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Burglar alarm on US 84.

Burglar alarm on Lake Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana 569.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Automobile accident on IS 84.

Introduction of contraband on Louisiana 15.

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Automobile accident on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Loose horses on Persimmon Mill Road.

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road.

Burglar alarm on Lake Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Karvin Dotson, 39, 612 5th St., Ferriday, aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.