May 18, 1959 – June 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — Memorial service for Karen Stowers Sutton, 63, of Monterey, LA will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez, MS on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Father Ken Ritter officiating and a reception to follow in the Parish Hall, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Karen was born on Monday, May 18, 1959, in Atlanta, GA and passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Jackson, MS. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and reading, but her favorite was spending time with her family and friends. Karen had a big heart and showed love for everyone and everyone loved her. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Kurtz B. Stowers, Sr. and Caroline Carmichael Stowers; and two sons, Michael and George Hutcherson.

Karen leaves behind her husband, Billy Keith Sutton of Monterey, LA; two daughters, Alicia Hutcherson of Natchez, MS and Athena Jackson and her husband George of Vidalia, LA; son, Will Hutcherson and his wife Heidi of Covington, LA; two step-daughters, Alissa Sutton Abraham and her husband Matt of Monroe, LA and Kristen Sutton Vandevon and her husband Donnie of Newellton, LA; step-son, Aaron Sutton of Ferriday, LA; sister, Linda Caldwell and her husband Joe of Houma, LA; brother, Kurtz Stowers and his wife Katie of Shepherd, TX; grandchildren, Tristan and Taisley Hutcherson; Trent, Hanna, Vegas, and Andrew Jackson, Destini Hutcherson, Parker Russell, Anna Camille, Katie Marie, and Donald Vandevon, Alexis, Maddie, and Christopher Sutton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

