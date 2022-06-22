NLT presents ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Natchez Little Theatre is proud to present the musical adaptation of a classic tale based on Roald Dahl’s book “James and the Giant Peach,” with words and music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Timothy Allen McDonald.

The show will run Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26. Thursday through Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinées at 2 p.m.

James and the Giant Peach follows a young orphan boy named James (Amélie Harris) who is taken in to live with his two atrocious aunts (Allene Kaiser and Pierce Beach), who mistreat him and force him to perform grueling tasks. When a magical wizard by the name of Ladahlord (Kristen Hogans) appears and offers James an escape, he takes his chance and is sent on a whirlwind adventure with five human sized insects (Julie Emerick, Ragde Torres, Saylor Leake, Parker Claire Maxwell, and Addison Beach) whom take him in as their family and teach him that home is truly where the heart is.

James and the Giant Peach is being brought to you by our incredible production team and dedicated actors.

Our production team consists of: Director Scarlett Rose Leake, Music Director Darlene Gilbert, Assistant Director Sharon Leake, Stage Manager Courtney Fleming, and Light and Sound Booth tech Paul H Leake II.

James and the Giant Peach is starring: Kristen Hogans, Amélie Harris, Allene Kaiser, Pierce Beach, Julie Emerick, Ragde Torres, Saylor Leake, Parker Claire Maxwell, Addison Beach, Skylar Carson, Cameron Abney, Lexi Whitehead, Lynlee Kingsafer, Keely Humes, Lacey Blessitt, Annabella Laird, Logan Clark, Mia Martinez, Alexa Hardy, Andrea Cooley, Annie B Maxwell, Bailey Davies, and Reene Slover.

The NLT produces a variety of different shows in various genres each year. So be on the lookout for auditions for the upcoming 2023 season! There’s a place for everyone at the NLT. Whether costumes and sets are your forte, perhaps you prefer to dazzle the stage with lights and sounds, or maybe you want to act in one of our wonderful shows!

Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by calling for reservations at (601) 442 2233 or natchezlittletheatre@gmail.com.

And don’t forget, you can show your support for the theater by becoming a member of NLT, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the arts in our community. Membership also includes tickets for performances. See our Facebook for information on becoming a member of the theater, audition schedules for upcoming shows, and the schedule for the 2023 season. We can also be reached at: natchezlittletheatre@gmail.com.

We follow COVID-19 guidelines, so everyone can be assured of a safe environment.

Scarlett Rose Leake is involved with productions at the Natchez Little Theatre.