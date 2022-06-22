Feb. 2, 1937 – June 16, 2022

WILDSVILLE – Funeral services for Walter Wilkerson, 85, of Jonesville, LA, who passed at his residence on June 16, 2022, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, Old Daughters B.C., Wildsville, LA.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Walter Earl Wilkerson was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Wildsville, LA, the son of Dan Clark and Thelma Wilkerson Beard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glenda Lee Wilkerson and one brother, Ricky Beard.

Mr. Wilkerson leaves his cherished memories to his one son, Ronald Wilkerson (Evette), Ferriday, LA; three step-sons, Clarence Collins, Jr. (Morgan), of Jonesville, LA, Eber Singleton, Seattle, WA, Michael Bloodsaw, Stephens City, VA; one daughter, Val Hrone (Josh), Jonesville, LA; two step-daughters, Velinda Newman (Richard), Colorado Springs, CO, Cenolia B. Moaton (Lawrence), Oakland, TN; three brothers, Russell Clay (Doris), Jonesville, LA, Arthur J. Stevenson (Pat), Dallas, TX, Kenrich Wright (Tameshala), Ferriday, LA; two sisters, Dallas Fagan, Houston, TX, Nine L. White; a host of grandchildren; two aunts, Maple Lancaster, Hurley Dunbar; four good friends, Keith Jenkins, James Wilkerson, Gertrude Jenkins, Larry West, all of Jonesville, LA; a host of number of other family relatives and friends.

