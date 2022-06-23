Dec. 20, 1937 – June 9, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Beulah Fitzgerald, affectionately known as “Babe”, 84, of Natchez, who died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Vicksburg will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Word of Faith Ambassador Worship Center with Rev. Bryant White of Atwater, GA officiating.

Burial will be followed at Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will follow on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Beulah was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Irene B. Ikard and Linton Fitzgerald, Sr. She graduated from high school and was a retired chef at the New Orleans Airport. Ms. Fitzgerald was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church where she served as an usher and president of the Mother’s board. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars, YPIA Society and the NAACP – Natchez Branch. Beulah enjoyed cruises, museums and watching her favorite team-the New Orleans Saints.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Robert and Essie Ikard, Boyd and Beulah Fitzgerald; her daughter, Doretha Fitzgerald; sisters, Alene Price and Louvienia Oliver and brothers, Robert Fitzgerald, Freddie Fitzgerald and Richard Lyons.

Beulah leaves to cherish her memories: sons, James Carroll (Tanya) and Justin Carroll; daughters, Shirley Frazier (Billie Joe), Loretta Fitzgerald and Tonia Carroll; brother, Linton Fitzgerald; sisters, Doris Fitzgerald, Dorothy Howard, Alma Morris, Bertha Thomas, Ethel Fitzgerald, Betty Ellezy and Annette Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Jarita King (Roderick), Courtney Yearby (Hannibal), James Carroll III, Annessia Carroll and Ja’Bre Carroll; special friends, Celia Flowers and Hazel Lee and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

