WOODVILLE – Funeral services for Lily C. Lushaw, age 72, who passed away, Monday, June 20, 2022, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hopewell African Methodist Episcopal Church, 9380 Lower Woodville Rd., Woodville. Wake services will be held at the church Friday, July 1, 2022, from 7 until 9 p.m.

Email newsletter signup