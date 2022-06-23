Missing person alert issued for 20-year-old woman

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Akayla Asia Miller.

Miller is described as being 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 124 pounds.

She was last seen in Natchez wearing a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom of the dress. She wears her hair wrapped in a scarf and covers her arms with sleeves or a wrap for religious reasons.

She may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, law enforcement officials stated in a news release. She may also have a disability that may impair her judgment, the release states.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-442-8333.

