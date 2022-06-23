Weather Forecast: June 24, 2022

Who is hotter, Ole Miss Baseball or the weather this week? Its a good morning if you are a fan 0f the Rebels as they advanced to the College World Series Final.

Friday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. the high is 98 with a heat index as high as 105. Calm wind will become northwest at 5 mph in the afternoon. The low is 76 Friday night.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. Sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Mississippi River is at 38.3 feet in Natchez and is forecast to drop to 36.8 feet.