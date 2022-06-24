Crime Reports: Friday, June 24, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Al Reynolds, 40, 4 Caddo Street, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and trespassing. No bond set on either charge.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Monday

James T. Houwell, 24, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, hold for other agency (full extradition for Baton Rouge). No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Victoria Delphine Wimberly, 36, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Kevin Bates, 36, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, June 17

Jeffery Deshawn Lanus, 42, 244 Z Street, Woodville, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $2,500.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Scam on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Park Place.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Abandoned vehicle on Highland Boulevard.

Missing person on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Lincoln Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on Reba Christian Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Cottage Home Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Aggravated assault on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Theft on State Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Reed Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Intelligence report on Joe Frazier Drive.