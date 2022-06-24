Jerome L. Burton

A native of Greenville, Washington County Mississippi, died at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX, on June 12, 2022. He graduated from Coleman High School in 1964. Following graduation, Jerome enrolled at Alcorn State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. He did further study at Tuskegee University, earning a Master’s Degree and Kansas State University, where he earned his Ph.D. Degree in Agriculture.

Jerome returned to Alcorn State University where he was the Associate Director of the Agricultural and Extension Division, at the University. He received numerous awards and recognitions for his contribution to agriculture in the State of Mississippi and Guyana.

Jerome was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking. He was especially known for his “pound cake” recipe.

Email newsletter signup

Jerome will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Bessye Burton. He is survived by his children Jerome K. Burton, Erin Y. Luster, Jerard Burton and his very special friend, Dianne Fleming. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Charles H. Burton (Patricia) and sister Dr. Elmertha Burton Mathis (Paul) along with grandchildren, a niece and nephews.

A celebration of his life and memorial service is planned at a later date.