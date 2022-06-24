Man arrested in Ferriday for shooting another in leg

FERRIDAY — A man was arrested today for shooting another in the leg in broad daylight in Ferriday, Louisiana, law officials said.

A release from Ferriday Police Department says gunshots rang out along Georgia Avenue near E.E. Wallace Boulevard on Friday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m.

Ferriday officers responded quickly to the area and located a gunshot victim, identified as Keon Leonard, with a a bullet wound on his leg. While officers spoke to Leonard on scene, he identified his shooter as Cortlin Hardin.

Ferriday Police assisted by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area for evidence and talked with potential witnesses.

Hardin, who fled the scene of the shooting, was contacted by officers via telephone and convinced to surrender.

He was taken into custody without incident. The firearm officers suspect was used in this shooting was also recovered.

“Our officers were patrolling the town when the gunshots were fired,” said Sam King, Chief of Ferriday Police Department. “This allowed them to quickly respond to the scene of the shooting and gather the necessary information for a quick arrest.”

Leonard received medical attention at Trinity Medical Center.

“Please allow law enforcement to help you, don’t take matters into your own hands. Vigilante justice doesn’t usually end well,” King said. “We thank our law enforcement partners for their continued support and assistance.”

Hardin was on the charge of aggravated second degree battery and transported to Concordia Parish Jail. His bond is expected to be set Monday in 7th Judicial Court for Concordia Parish.