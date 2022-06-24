UPDATE: Missing woman found and is safe, sheriff says

NATCHEZ — A 20-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Adams County was found Friday morning and is safe, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Patten said he received a phone call from detectives in Grove Town, GA, who said 20-year-old Akayla Asia Miller was located there at a friend’s house and is safe.

“We want to thank the public, the media for getting the word out, and all of the law enforcement agencies involved in locating Ms. Miller for their assistance,” he said.