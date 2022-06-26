Continuing our ‘shop along downtown’ adventures

By Jennie Guido

We’re continuing up Franklin Street this month and entering the 600 block. This is a busy part of the street and will need two columns to cover both sides. You will find much more than just these retail spaces I’m going to cover, so hit the streets and visit Franklin Street.

Honey & Pearl, 614 Franklin Street

I’ve said it before, but we love a good antique mall. We can spend hours going through each booth, scouring each shelf, and then going back through each all over again showcasing our favorite finds to each other. When Honey & Pearl opened on Franklin Street, we were excited to visit and look for our next must-have item.

This shop’s location has a long history of retail and now adds to that antique legacy. Honey & Pearl is a place where you can find knick-knacks for any room in your home and just about any holiday.

The sidewalk is filled with goodies. The shelves are fully stocked. Each pocket of the shop is home to another treasure needed to be found.

Natchez Printing Company, 624 Franklin Street

Once a part of the Main Street hustle and bustle, Steve King has moved his operation to the busy block of Franklin. Yes, he is known for his printing capabilities and quick production. However, he is now adding a store front to his offerings.

With our short-lived experience with the big box chain of Office Depot leaving town, we

were left with very few options for simple office supplies needed in a flash. Steve is coming to the rescue with paper, pens, and products galore.

Maybe I’ve been watching too much of The Office, but this is some exciting stuff for downtown. Thanks, Steve!

Mrs. Holder’s Antiques, 636 Franklin Street

A staple to Natchez’s Antique Row, Mrs. Holder’s Antiques is celebrating 30 years this summer. Annette Holder once shared this building with her husband’s pharmacy and general store. Now, with a new neighbor, Mrs. Holder’s houses some of the best antiques you can find in town.

This store is one of those antique shops where you can find the most unique piece that you never knew you needed or just the item you’ve always been searching for. After picking up several mid-century cocktail shakers at different estate sales, I happened upon the most beautiful shaker I’ve ever seen. It was thick glass covered in classic cocktail recipes in bright red and royal blue lettering. It was unfortunately spoken for, and I still think about it often.

That’s just the thing you can plan to find at Mrs. Holder’s Antiques.

Natchez Olive Market, 636 Franklin Street

Finally! A shop unlike any other in Natchez, Natchez Olive Market is a must stop when shopping downtown. Foodie extraordinaire Liza Plauche and grazing board maker to the gods Sarah Beth Willard have joined forces to offer the best in olive oils, balsamic vinegars, artisanal cheeses, and more to the Natchez palate.

While working for Country Roads, I fell in love with a shop in mid city that offered flavored olive oils, spice mixes, and unique loose teas. I’ve missed the gems I would find on my visits there ever since leaving the magazine and was beyond thrilled for the opening of Natchez Olive Market.

The flavored oils make cooking something fresh and new. The cheeses allow for creating your own charcuterie dreams at home. The gifts will be unlike anything your friends and family have ever received. So, welcome NOM!