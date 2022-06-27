Esther Sturdivant Bush 73, passed away at her residence in Bay Minette, AL on Friday, June 24, 2022.

She was born April 6, 1949, in McComb to Samuel E. Steele and Bonnie Wroten Steele. She was a retired Engineer and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jack Bush; one daughter Carol Ann Steel and Richard; one son William R. Sturdivant Jr.; a step daughter Jessica Ann Rockhill and James;

Email newsletter signup

nine grandchildren, Nicole Steel, Cassandra Steel, Cody Steel, Grace Steel, Amber Sturdivant, Jacob Fisher, Emma Rockhill, Abi Rockhill, and Bennette Rockhill; six great-grandchildren, Anzleigh Steel, Scarlett Craig, Aiden Steel, Josiah Craig, Areanna Steel, and Axel Steel; two brothers, Tom Steele and Mandy, and James Steele and Carolyn; five sisters, Helen Pevey and Bruce, Bobbie Reid and Charlie, Becky Johnston and Mike, Bonnie Swearingen and Joey, and Barbara Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband William R. Sturdivant Sr.; three brothers John Steele, Sam Steele, and Daniel Steele; one sister Martha Kristiansen.

Visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mark Daniels. Interment will follow in the Rosetta Cemetery near Crosby.