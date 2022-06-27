April 6, 1949 – June 24, 2022

GLOSTER — Esther Sturdivant Bush, 73, passed away at her residence in Bay Minette, AL on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born April 6, 1949, in McComb to Samuel E. Steele and Bonnie Wroten Steele. She was a retired Engineer and a member of Calvery Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jack Bush; one daughter, Carol Ann Steele and Richard; one son, William R. Sturdivant, Jr.; a step daughter, Jessica Ann Rockhill and James; nine grandchildren, Nicole Steele, Cassandra Steele, Cody Steele, Grace Steele, Amber Sturdivant, Jacob Fisher, Emma Rockhill, Abi Rockhill and Bennette Rockhill; six great-grandchildren, Anzleigh Steele, Scarlett Craig, Aiden Steele, Josiah Craig and Areanna Steele; three brothers, Sam Steele and Jean, Tom Steele and Mandy and James Steele and Carolyn; five sisters, Helen Pevey and Bruce, Bobbie Reid and Charlie, Becky Johnston and Mike, Bonnie Swearingen and Joey and Barbara Steele and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, William R. Sturdivant, Sr.; two brothers, John Steele and Daniel Steele and one sister, Martha Kristiansen.

Visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mark Danials. Interment will follow in the Rosetta Cemetery near Crosby.