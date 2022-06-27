May 3, 1938 – June 21, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Frankie Ruth Cecelia Holmes, 84, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her residence will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church at 117 Pilgrim Blvd. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel’s and Sons Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.