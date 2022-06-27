Willie Mae Netterville

Published 10:49 am Monday, June 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Willie Mae Netterville

Jan 2, 1950 – June 23, 2022

Funeral Services for Willie Mae Netterville, 72, of Natchez, who died June 23, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Corinth Church of Christ with Bro. Michael Hoggat and Bro. Issac Tenner, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Ford’s Creek Church of Christ under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

More Obituaries

Esther Sturdivant Bush

Inell Washington

Esther Sturdivant Bush

Frankie Ruth Cecelia Holmes

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your opinion on murals in the Natchez Historic District?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections