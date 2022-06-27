Jan 2, 1950 – June 23, 2022

Funeral Services for Willie Mae Netterville, 72, of Natchez, who died June 23, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Corinth Church of Christ with Bro. Michael Hoggat and Bro. Issac Tenner, officiating.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Ford’s Creek Church of Christ under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com