Oct. 27, 1939 – June 19, 2022

Funeral Services for Julius Jones Mack, 82, of Natchez, MS, who died June 19, 2022, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Wilsonni Johnson, officiating.

Visitation will be from4 -6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

