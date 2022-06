FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Kimberly “Kim” Ann Smith Melton, 40, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Mullins and Jack Melton officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

