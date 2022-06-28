Weather Forecast: June 29, 2022

Rain, rain, don’t go away. Please come back again another day so we can enjoy the break from the heat a little longer.

Wednesday is forecast to showers and thunderstorms with the high being 90 and a heat index of 99. There will be an east wind blowing around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent, so the NWS is saying there is a chance. Rainfall could be about a quarter to a half inch of rain. Wednesday night the low will be 71.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez, the river is at 32.7 feet and is forecast to drop 1.1 feet in the next day. Wednesday it should be at 31.6 and continuing to fall into the week

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. and sunset is at 8:15 p.m.