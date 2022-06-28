William H. Cuthbertson and Millett B. Cuthbertson

William H. Cuthbertson

July 7, 1929 – March 5, 2022

Millett B. Cuthbertson

Sept. 9, 1932 – April 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – The family of LT-COL William H. (Bill) Cuthbertson and Millett B. Cuthbertson announce a visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 South Commerce Street, Natchez, MS, followed by an 11 a.m. celebration of life service in the main church. Burial will be at the Natchez National Cemetery immediately following the service with an honor guard ceremony at 12:30 p.m. A reception will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall after the cemetery. All are invited.

Bill and Millett passed peacefully at their home at Lake Concordia in the spring of 2022. William passed early dawn March 5th and his wife; Millett passed peacefully at their home the evening of April 27th.

Bill was born July 7, 1929, in Chicago, IL and the family relocated to Frogmore, LA in 1934. Bill attended Sewannee Military Academy in 1945 and gained appointment to US Military Academy in 1947; graduating West Point in 1951. He received an MBA from UCLA in 1966.

Millett was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Mobile, AL and moved to Natchez, MS in 1949. Millett graduated from Natchez High School in 1950 and attended Mississippi College for Women; graduating in 1954 with a Bachelors’ Degree in Music.

Bill and Millett were married June 19, 1954, at Trinity Episcopal Church. They ventured off for a 20-year miliary career in the US Air Force lovingly serving the USA at home and abroad.

Bill was a pilot in the Korean War; a NATO flight instructor in France; taught at the Citadel Military Institute, Charleston, SC and served during the Vietnam War as a pilot and war planner. The family retired from active service in 1971, from Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, FL to return to the Miss-Lou area. Bill pursued his business skills in land development, oil, real estate and small business such as developing camping on Lake Concordia.

Millett settled in Natchez using and sharing her talents as a musician, teaching and playing piano for the Natchez Pilgrimage. She was a member and president of the Natchez DAR, president of the Natchez Orphanage, member of the Musical Arts League, member of the Pilgrimage Garden Club and member at ECW at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Bill and Millett are preceded in death by their parents, William and Esmee Cuthbertson of Lake Concordia, LA and Gilbert and Gladys Biron of Natchez, MS; brother, David Cuthbertson; sisters, Pricilla Biron and Lorna B Case. Bill and Millett were also preceded in death by their loyal employee and companion of 30 years, Charles Johnson of Bayou Drive, Ferriday, LA.

Bill and Millett leave behind three children, William Cuthbertson, Biron Marie Wood (Stanley), Andrew Cuthbertson and grandson, Stanley Coats Wood, Jr., niece, Audley Kay Nugent, nephews, Biron Case and Joshua Cuthbertson, cousins, Greg, Roger and Peter Zettler; son-in-law, Audley Case and sister-in-law, Gail Cuthbertson.

The family would like to especially thank Elara Home Health of Winnsboro, LA; Enhabit Hospice of Vidalia LA and loving caregivers, who were many most recently including Lisa, Rebecca, Audrey, Andrea, Brysana and Ella, who with loving hands and hearts allowed Bill and Millett to remain at their home on Lake Concordia which they called Paradise.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Wounded Warriors, Pleasant Acres Day School or Trinity Episcopal Church, Natchez MS.