Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 17-23:

Xavier D. Williams charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Troy Anthony Leake charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Louis Ferry charged with no tag. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Louis Ferry charged with possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Richard Cole charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 17-23:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 22:

Lavonta Ladale Allen, 28, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Blarrington Sharell Ashley, 52, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 45 days with zero days suspended. Twenty-three days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. No fine assessed.

Kevin Bates, 36, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 60 days with 58 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Michon Latrice Landry, 28, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 60 days with 53 days suspended. Seven days credit for time served. Banned from Snack Shack. Fine set at $248.75.

Al Reynolds, 40, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Brandon Rashawn Thompson, 30, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: unlawful interference of police officer. Sentenced to three days suspended. Fine set at $353.00.

Al Reynolds Jr., 40, charged with trespassing. Case remanded to files.

Kyrah Danyelle Allen, 21, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $598.75. Restitution set at $550.00.

Anthony Lavell Bradford, 33, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case remanded to files. Fine set at $50.00.

Anthony Lavell Bradford, 33, charged with indecent exposure. Case remanded to files. Fine set at $50.00.

Tavachi Marchell Flowers, 47, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Tavachi Marchell Flowers, 47, charged with careless driving. Case remanded to files.

Tavachi Marchell Flowers, 47, not guilty of DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under influence of intoxicating liquor.

Tuesday, June 21:

Paulette Vanessa Giles, 51, charged with aggravated domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Austin Shaunee Heard, 22, charged with controlled substance violations. Case dismissed.

Austin Shaunee Heard, 22, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement reduced to misdemeanor fleeing. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darreonta Glover, 24, pleaded guilty to grand larceny reduced to misdemeanor joy riding. Sentenced to 60 days with 37 days suspended. Twenty-three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Darreonta Glover, 24, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: duty of driver involved in accident injuries. Sentenced to 60 days with 37 days suspended. Twenty-three days credit for time served. Fine set at $537.50.

Kejuan Sanchez Jones, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence reduced to misdemeanor simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. No contact with defendant. Fine set at $748.75.

Smokey Joe Wilson, 28, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause of causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Smokey Joe Wilson, 28, charged with two counts of shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Smokey Joe Wilson, 28, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Case bound over to a grand jury.