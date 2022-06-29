Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jerikka Quiamah Watkins, 29, 420 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 46, 7 Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Travion Kentrell Smith, 22, 903 West Tarrant Road, Grand Prairie, Texas, hold for other agency.

Arrests — Friday

Raymond Lee Clay, 34, 25 Dogwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of weapon, possession by a felon. No bond set.

Kelvin Thompson, 49, 817 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of vulnerable adult: unlawful for any person to abuse; neglect or exploit any vulnerable adult. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, June 23

Richard Douglas Felter, 42, 82 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $798.75.

Adam Stuart Chapman, 40, 3802 Sherwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Demarcus Devon Price, 22, 114 Dixie Drive, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Dumas Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on McNeely Road.

Hit and run on Lumber Street.

Burglary on Maplewood Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Oak Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Little Street.

Pursuit on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Friday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Highland Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Union Street.

Accident on South Wall Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Orange Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Civil matter on Fieldview Drive.

Unwanted subject on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Missing person on Parkway Drive.

Disturbance on North Palestine Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Malicious mischief on Firetower Road.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Intelligence report on Montgomery Road.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Elbow Lane.

Loose livestock on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Jack Kelly Road.

Reckless driving on Beacon Drive.

Disturbance on North Sunflower Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

James McGlothin, 19, 222 Country Meadows Road, protection order violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Stacy Denny, 36, 321 Plouden Bayou Road, bench warrant for failure to appear, simple arson. Bond set at $100,700.

Rusty Fitt, 45, 240 Shady Lane, Clayton, disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Jonathan Naron, 30, 115 Louisiana 134, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Bond set at $200,000.

Marcella Rollins, 46, 304 S. Spruce St., bench warrant for failure to appear. Fined $450.

Brian Nettles, 39, 309 Beverly St., Bay St. Louis, MS, video voyeurism. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Ronnie Elery, 28, 2901 Camp St., improper lighting, possession of schedule I drugs with intent (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Bond set at $28,405.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive.

Criminal trespass on Ash Street.

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive.

Automobile accident on Woodmount Drive.

Suspicious person on Doyle Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Fire on Plouden Bayou Road.

Alarms on Maple Street.

Domestic disturbance on Magoun Road.

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue.

Fire on Louisiana 129.

Fire on Front Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana 15.

Loud music on Terry Circle.

Disturbance on Magoun Road.

Alarms on Davis Street.

Threats on Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road.

Domestic violence on Daisy Road.

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road.

Domestic violence on Ferriday Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Lakeshore Drive.

Attempted break-in on Franklin Road.

Theft on Sportsman Lane.

Attempted break-in on US 84.

Miscellaneous call on E Cottondale Court.

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road.

Welfare check on Lake Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 65.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Riverview Drive.

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana 15.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Reckless driving on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Burl Roberts Road.

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Vail Acres Road.

Miscellaneous call on Georgia Avenue.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 131.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Alarms on Levens Addition Road.

Automobile accident on Logan Sewell Drive.

Miscellaneous call on Willow Street.

Traffic stop on Logan Sewell Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Jaronta Green, 23, 110 Country Club Road, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated battery of a dating partner and home invasion. Bond set at $64,500

Arrests — Friday

Cortlin Harden, 30, 709 4th St., aggravated second-degree battery. Bond set at $225,000.