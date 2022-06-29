Over 1,000 in Natchez lose power in Wednesday afternoon storm

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Amid stormy weather on Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 Entergy Mississippi customers lost power in Natchez.

Currently, Entergy has outages reported in the neighborhood area between Madison Street and Elm Street, along Cemetery Road, to Old Smith Lane and Marblestone Road and in neighborhoods along St. Catherine Street.

The estimated restoration time is 4:30 p.m.

The Natchez Democrat office at 503 N. Canal Street is temporarily closed due to power loss.

This story will be updated as more information is given.

